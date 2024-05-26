Maxim Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX)

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

