Maxim Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX)

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.
About Virpax Pharmaceuticals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virpax Pharmaceuticals
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.