Mdex (MDX) Market Cap Hits $51.11 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $51.11 million and $3.06 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Mdex alerts:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

