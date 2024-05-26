Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.3% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,285,855,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,752,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,251 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,308 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,591,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $241,143.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 886,466 shares of company stock worth $438,582,433. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $12.44 on Friday, hitting $478.22. 12,024,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,801,451. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $484.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.02. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

