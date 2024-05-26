Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00001688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $38.61 million and $220,334.66 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,838,668 coins and its circulating supply is 33,169,335 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,832,268 with 33,164,515 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/."

