MetisDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $458.75 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $80.68 or 0.00117441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $458.75 million and approximately $51.30 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011241 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,622.12 or 0.99893995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011498 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003722 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 77.44138576 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $19,064,088.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

