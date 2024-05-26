MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Raised to $22.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,470,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 690,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 157,036 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,868,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,203,000 after buying an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,444,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 117,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 79,457 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

