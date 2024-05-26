Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBCN. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBCN

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 0.2 %

MBCN opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $180.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 14.2% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 48.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.