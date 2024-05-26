Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $414.81

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 414.81 ($5.27) and traded as low as GBX 353.20 ($4.49). Midwich Group shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.02), with a volume of 699,364 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.02) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 414.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 398.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £405.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,462.96 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Midwich Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,296.30%.

In other news, insider Stephen Lamb sold 115,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.25), for a total transaction of £477,200.85 ($606,508.45). Corporate insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

