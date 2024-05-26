MMA Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MMA Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,684,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.59. 1,672,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,482. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
