MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 2,901 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MMA Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.76. 470,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,877. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

