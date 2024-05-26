MMA Asset Management LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,858,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,344 shares of company stock valued at $184,877,874. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,083. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.