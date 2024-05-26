Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.99 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $261.49 million and $3.99 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,120,391,552 coins and its circulating supply is 865,000,245 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

