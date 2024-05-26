Morgan Stanley Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $106.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.73.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $115.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NetApp has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $116.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $232,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,307,000 after purchasing an additional 773,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NetApp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,299,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,449,000 after purchasing an additional 47,040 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

