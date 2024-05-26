MorphoSys (MOR) to Release Earnings on Monday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 27th. Analysts expect MorphoSys to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 694.31% and a negative net margin of 226.79%. On average, analysts expect MorphoSys to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MorphoSys Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MOR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 55,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.25 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

