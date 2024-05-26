MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1,380.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,719 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15,046.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,450,000 after acquiring an additional 345,467 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.59. 1,445,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.