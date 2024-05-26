MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 4,154 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,537,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613,592. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of -335.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

