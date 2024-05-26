MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 4,154 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Stock Down 1.2 %
SHOP traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,537,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613,592. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of -335.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify
Shopify Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.