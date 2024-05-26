MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3,533.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,358 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded down $7.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.43. 3,085,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,092. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.09 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

