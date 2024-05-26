MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 726.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 218,758 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,550,620. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

