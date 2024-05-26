MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $357,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,232,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,935. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.