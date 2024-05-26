MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 9,562 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $9.12 on Friday, hitting $351.47. 2,669,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,240. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 976.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

