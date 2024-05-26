MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Block were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Block by 16.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. 6,857,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,377,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,653 shares of company stock worth $27,333,065. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

