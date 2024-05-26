Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.18. 4,660,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,748,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.