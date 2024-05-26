Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $11.59 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,416,000 after purchasing an additional 99,955 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 122,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

XOM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,212,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,893,740. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.