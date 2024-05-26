Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,473,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.05. The company had a trading volume of 132,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,021. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $70.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

