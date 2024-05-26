Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day moving average is $141.45. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

