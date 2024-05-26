Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmont by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 305,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 91,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $41.98. 6,232,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,133,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

