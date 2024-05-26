Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Westlake by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Westlake by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,961,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Vertical Research lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

NYSE WLK traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $158.56. 233,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,496. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.20. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,565. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

