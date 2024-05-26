Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 44,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $65,157,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,348,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2,649.2% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

Broadcom stock traded up $14.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,407.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,019. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,324.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,202.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $690.77 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

