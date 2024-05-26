Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 31,145 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,145 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,941,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,514,820. The firm has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,772 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

