Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 5,389 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after buying an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,684,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.59. 1,672,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,482. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

