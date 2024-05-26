Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 991 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.51. The company had a trading volume of 122,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

