Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 2.58% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,983. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.41.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr\u002FOct ETF (SIXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

