Navcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,232.81 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00093205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00030912 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012212 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

