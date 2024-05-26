Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.54 million, a P/E ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nayax has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nayax will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the third quarter valued at $575,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the first quarter valued at $1,302,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $2,620,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

