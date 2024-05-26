Ndwm LLC Takes Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

