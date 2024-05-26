Needham & Company LLC Boosts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $153.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MKSI. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.25.

Shares of MKSI opened at $131.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average is $110.13. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $135.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $910,737.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,147.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,911 shares of company stock worth $974,710 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

