Needham & Company LLC Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $210.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.64.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.31. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

