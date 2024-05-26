Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 307.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $80,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Netflix by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Netflix by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.7 %

NFLX stock traded up $11.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $646.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,080. The firm has a market cap of $278.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $652.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $607.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.72.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.