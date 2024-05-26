Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 4,200 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $122,144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after buying an additional 711,988 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 1,307.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after buying an additional 638,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 443.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 502,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after buying an additional 409,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Masco by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 815,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after buying an additional 380,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.10. 1,034,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

