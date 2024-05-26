Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 64,171 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,646,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 917.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 671,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 605,635 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,868,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,021,000 after acquiring an additional 497,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neogen by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 490,907 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 12,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $375,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,179.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,205 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Price Performance

NEOG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,630. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,327.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

