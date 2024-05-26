Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Shake Shack by 97.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Shake Shack by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $245,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.35.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $97.51. 525,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,161. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $4,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,089,670.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,921,645. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

