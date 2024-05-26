Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 32.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.06%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

