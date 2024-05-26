Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,841,000 after purchasing an additional 196,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,565,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.46.

Moderna Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MRNA traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.61. 5,052,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,209 shares of company stock valued at $20,951,971 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

