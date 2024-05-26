Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,411 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Evergy worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Evergy by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 207,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 79,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.0 %

EVRG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $53.43. 1,191,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

