Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,735 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.59. 1,096,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.81 and its 200 day moving average is $256.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.74.

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

