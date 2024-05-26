Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,555,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after buying an additional 2,316,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,816,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,729,000 after buying an additional 379,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,627,000 after buying an additional 745,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after buying an additional 1,395,083 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $32.37. 4,698,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.