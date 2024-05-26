NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.76

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.76 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 71.50 ($0.91). NextEnergy Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 72.60 ($0.92), with a volume of 1,400,997 shares.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.35. The company has a market cap of £428.94 million, a P/E ratio of 907.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

