NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading 1.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $76.59 and last traded at $76.53. 1,600,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,579,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $141,817,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

