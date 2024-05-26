NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 117.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

