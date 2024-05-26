Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,695 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.63% of Nextracker worth $46,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nextracker by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nextracker by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 89,563 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,861,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXT stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.77. 5,365,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.42. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $62.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

